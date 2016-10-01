We deserved to nick it - Howe

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe felt that his side were unfortunate not to secure their first away win of the season after twice taking the lead in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Watford.

In addition to goals from Callum Wilson and substitute Joshua King, Jack Wilshere twice struck the post and Junior Stanislas rattled the bar.

But the south-coast side ultimately had to settle for a share of the spoils after Troy Deeney and Isaac Success both found the net for the hosts and Howe felt that his charges should have ended a winless run at Vicarage Road that stretches back to 1997.

"It was a tight game, end-to-end, with both teams going for the win," he said. "I thought we probably deserved to nick it on the quality of the chances that we created.

"We hit the woodwork three times and perhaps we could have done better in those situations.

"We didn't start the second half well and they put us on the back foot.

"But once they scored [their first goal], the game changed again and we came on strong.

"Once we got our [second] goal, we hoped we'd learned our lesson from the first one we'd conceded, but the second was also a disappointing one to let in."

Having gone into the game as the Premier League's joint-lowest scorers along with Stoke, however, Howe was heartened by his charges' attacking display.

And he was particularly pleased with the impact made by King who claimed the quickest goal scored by a Premier League substitute so far this season when he fired home from the edge of the box just 44 seconds after replacing Jordan Ibe.

"I thought it was a change we needed to make and Josh is an outstanding player and a big player for us," he said. "He took his goal well and did very well when he came on.

"I thought the team got stronger the longer the game went on and I felt that we were in the ascendancy towards the end.

"I think the most pleasing thing from today was how many chances we created, because that has not always been the case this season.

"We looked like we had a real cutting edge and creativity in the team and that bodes well for the future.

"I also thought Jack did well.

"When the team gets higher up the pitch, you see Jack's quality come through and he was behind some good moments and could have scored a couple of goals for us, but at least he was in those goalscoring positions."