'We said this season that we needed to do something different. We know we have a good team, but to make history we have to win something.' Newcastle United regular under Eddie Howe says the club HAS to win silverware in order to be respected

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is desperate for success this season.

The Magpies are bidding to ensure a return to European football for next season with there also still a chance of silverware. The FA Cup and Carabao Cup present two plausible avenues, with a huge crunch clash in the latter against Arsenal to come this week.

It is their steel mentality that is often unrewarded in the northeast but the mood seems to be changing once more at St. James' Park as of late and one man says everyone is pulling together in the right direction.

Bruno Guimaraes says Newcastle are so hungry for silverware success this season

Bruno Guimaraes has been in superb form once again this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

A man who bleeds black and white is club captain Bruno Guimaraes, a bonified fan favourite over recent years. The Brazilian has often been linked with a move away from the club but is continuing to stand tall when needed for the Magpies.

Speaking to BetMGM recently, the 27-year-old says both he and his teammates can taste silverware but will continue to do everything they can in order to achieve it this season.

Guimaraes is a fan-favourite at Newcastle (Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

“I came to this club with the intention of putting my name in the club’s history," began the Newcastle midfielder. "Being captain is another step in doing that and the next thing we need to do is win something. We’re in a really good moment right now and we’ve just got to keep going.

"The club and city really deserve to win something, so if I can be part of that it would be amazing. We do think about making history this season, there’s no doubt. We said this season that we needed to do something different. We know we have a good team, but to make history we have to win something.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I do really believe that this season we can do something different. It’s clear for everyone that it’s getting back into the Champions League and to win a cup is the aim this season.

"For me, Eddie [Howe] is the best manager I’ve worked with. I told him I wanted to have more responsibility within the team and he came to me and asked if I would be interested in being the captain and I said I was.

"Then two days before the Southampton match at the start of the season, he told me he was making me captain as I’d given everything I had for the club in my time so far.

"I have a very good relationship with him. He’s my manager but a friend as well. A lot of my improvement in the Premier League is because of Eddie.”