How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Carabao Cup semi-final
The Gunners go into the second league needing to overturn a two-goal deficit
Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal on February 5 in the high-stakes second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final, with the Gunners travelling to St James' Park needing to overturn a two-goal deficit.
Newcastle came away from the Emirates Stadium with a 2-0 lead after the first leg of the semi final on January 8. Now, in front of a home crowd, they're in the driving seat to reach the final and compete for a first trophy since 1955.
Arsenal, though, have enough quality to turn things around, so we should be in for a thrilling evening of football under the lights on Wednesday.
Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live streams, TV broadcasts, and how to watch from anywhere with a VPN.
Key information
• Newcastle vs Arsenal Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
• Newcastle vs Arsenal Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET
• Newcastle vs Arsenal Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle
• Newcastle vs Arsenal FREE Streams: DAZN (Canada)
• Newcastle vs Arsenal TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (Aus & NZ)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Newcastle vs Arsenal FREE streams
The first leg saw extensive free-to-air coverage and while that's not the case for the second leg, you can still watch Newcastle vs Arsenal for free in Canada with DAZN.
DAZN opens up its paywall for select events each week and after doing so for the first leg, will repeat the offer for the second leg on Wednesday. You just need to register, without paying for a subscription.
In the UK, there is no free coverage of Newcastle vs Arsenal – the first leg was broadcast on ITV but the second leg is not being shown there, although the second leg of Liverpool vs Spurs on Thursday will be on ITV.
Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal from anywhere
What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Newcastle vs Arsenal with Sky Sports.
Sky Sports is the main Carabao Cup rights-holder and Newcastle vs Arsenal will go out on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT on Wednesday.
Sky Sports can be added to various TV plans or purchased as part of a Sky TV subscription, though you're looking at a 24-month minimum contract. For a no-strings-attached option, you can stream Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which has day passes (£14.99) and monthly memberships (£26 a month).
Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the US
Paramount+ has the rights to the Carabao Cub in the US and will have a Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream on Wednesday from 2pm ET / 11am PT.
You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies.
Paramount+ is the streaming home of CBS, and also has the rights to the Champions League and Europa League, so it's not a bad deal for soccer fans.
Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in Australia or New Zealand
Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch Newcastle vs Arsenal on beIN Sports.
Subscriptions to the beIN Connect streaming platform start from $14.99 a month in both currencies, but you can currently take advantage of a seven-day free trial.
Kick-off is at 7.00am AEDT / 9.00am NZDT on Thursday 6th February.
Newcastle vs Arsenal: Route to the Carabao Cup semi final
Arsenal
3rd Round: Arsenal 5-1 Bolton
Round of 16: Preston 0-3 Arsenal
Quarter final: Arsenal 3-2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
3rd Round: Newcastle 1-0 Wimbledon
Round of 16: Newcastle 2-0 Chelsea
Quarter final: Newcastle 3-1 Brentford
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
