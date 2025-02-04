How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Carabao Cup semi-final

Newcastle got the better of it in the first leg

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal on February 5 in the high-stakes second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final, with the Gunners travelling to St James' Park needing to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Newcastle came away from the Emirates Stadium with a 2-0 lead after the first leg of the semi final on January 8. Now, in front of a home crowd, they're in the driving seat to reach the final and compete for a first trophy since 1955.

Arsenal, though, have enough quality to turn things around, so we should be in for a thrilling evening of football under the lights on Wednesday.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live streams, TV broadcasts, and how to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• Newcastle vs Arsenal Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

• Newcastle vs Arsenal Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

• Newcastle vs Arsenal Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle

• Newcastle vs Arsenal FREE Streams: DAZN (Canada)

• Newcastle vs Arsenal TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (Aus & NZ)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Newcastle vs Arsenal FREE streams

The first leg saw extensive free-to-air coverage and while that's not the case for the second leg, you can still watch Newcastle vs Arsenal for free in Canada with DAZN.

DAZN opens up its paywall for select events each week and after doing so for the first leg, will repeat the offer for the second leg on Wednesday. You just need to register, without paying for a subscription.

In the UK, there is no free coverage of Newcastle vs Arsenal – the first leg was broadcast on ITV but the second leg is not being shown there, although the second leg of Liverpool vs Spurs on Thursday will be on ITV.

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Newcastle vs Arsenal with Sky Sports.

Sky Sports is the main Carabao Cup rights-holder and Newcastle vs Arsenal will go out on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT on Wednesday.

Sky Sports can be added to various TV plans or purchased as part of a Sky TV subscription, though you're looking at a 24-month minimum contract. For a no-strings-attached option, you can stream Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which has day passes (£14.99) and monthly memberships (£26 a month).

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to the Carabao Cub in the US and will have a Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream on Wednesday from 2pm ET / 11am PT.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. Paramount+ is the streaming home of CBS, and also has the rights to the Champions League and Europa League, so it's not a bad deal for soccer fans.

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in Australia or New Zealand

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch Newcastle vs Arsenal on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to the beIN Connect streaming platform start from $14.99 a month in both currencies, but you can currently take advantage of a seven-day free trial.

Kick-off is at 7.00am AEDT / 9.00am NZDT on Thursday 6th February.

Newcastle vs Arsenal: Route to the Carabao Cup semi final

Arsenal

3rd Round: Arsenal 5-1 Bolton

Round of 16: Preston 0-3 Arsenal

Quarter final: Arsenal 3-2 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United

3rd Round: Newcastle 1-0 Wimbledon

Round of 16: Newcastle 2-0 Chelsea

Quarter final: Newcastle 3-1 Brentford