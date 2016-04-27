We showed we belong - Oblak

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak believes his team again proved they belong among Europe's elite with their win over Bayern Munich.

The La Liga giants claimed a 1-0 win over Bayern thanks to a fine solo goal from Saul Niguez in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Oblak managed to keep a clean sheet at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday, although David Alaba did rattle his crossbar.

The Slovenia international said it was further proof Diego Simeone's men belonged on the big stage.

"Another match where we showed that we deserve to be here and play against big teams, because we are a big team," Oblak told beIN Sports.

"It was a difficult match and we now expect another hard match in Munich.

"We'll make sure we give everything and I hope we can pass to the final."

Atletico head to Munich for the return leg on Tuesday, but first take on Rayo Vallecano in the league.