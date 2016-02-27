We take it naturally, to be able to win here - Simeone revels in derby glory

Atletico Madrid became the first side to win three consecutive league matches at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, and Diego Simeone is getting used to the feeling.

Simeone's side triumphed in the derby clash with Real Madrid, Antoine Griezmann netting the only goal of the game early in the second half.

Victory pulls Atletico within five points of La Liga leaders Barcelona, who face Sevilla on Sunday, while Real remain nine points adrift and with a mountain to climb if they are to make a genuine title challenge with 12 games remaining.

The win continued Atleti's recent strong record against their city rivals, having also prevailed in this fixture in each of the past two seasons.

"We take it naturally, to be able to win here," Simeone told a news conference. "Football is marvellous - it has these things, from outside it's hard to explain.

"Football is a game, we will lose some [derbies], we lost to them in the Champions League to a late goal, the team played the same way.

"This is a good moment to see that work, stability, collective effort, that team over individuals, pays off.

"Atletico keeps growing, building towards a better future, with young players who will improve. The truth is we are very happy to be part of Atletico."

Captain Gabi also hailed the togetherness of the side, as Atleti made it four successive clean sheets across all competitions.

"The team played as it had to play," he said. "It was a well deserved victory.

"I am very happy for the result. We continue along our line: work, work and unity."