We want to put it right – Alex Dyer urges Killie to ease hurt of cup exit

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer admits the visit of Aberdeen is the perfect chance for his players to erase the hurt of their William Hill Scottish Cup exit.

Killie host the Dons two weeks after twice surrendering late leads against the same opponents at Rugby Park.

Dyer’s side led with two minutes left before being forced into extra-time, and took the lead in the 116th minute but still lost 4-3 in the fifth-round replay.

Dyer, whose side are looking to maintain an outside chance of making the Ladbrokes Premiership top six, said: “We want to put it right from the cup game and get three points.

“I thought we played well on the night. I couldn’t say too much to the lads because they were distraught and hurting, but they have got a chance to put right. It’s only been two weeks.”

Killie have not beaten Aberdeen at home since December 2011, losing 13 times in the 16 matches since.

But Dyer is not taking that run into account in his preparations.

“Not really, I take one game at a time,” he said. “We have an opportunity to get three points and that’s all that is on our minds. Nothing else, the past is the past.”