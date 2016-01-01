We want stability at Madrid - Ramos

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is hoping for more balance and stability at the club in 2016.

The Spanish giants endured a difficult time in 2015, with Rafael Benitez coming in to replace the sacked Carlo Ancelotti.

Benitez is the eighth Madrid coach in 10 years, while rivals Barcelona have only changed trainer five times in the same period.

Ramos, who has struggled with niggling injuries in 2015-16, is hoping the New Year is a more prosperous one for Madrid and himself.

"At a personal level, first I hope injuries treat me well and it's a year with a good level of football," he said.

"At a professional level, I hope 2016 is a successful one, that we can finally reach a regularity, a balance and a stability.

"And that we find the best way to play, keep that going and get to the end of the season the strongest possible to win titles and celebrate with our fans."

Madrid are third in La Liga going into the New Year and were drawn against Roma in the Champions League round of 16.