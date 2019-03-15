Trending

"We were going to have to play them at some point..." – Arsenal fans upbeat despite daunting draw

By

Optimism reigns supreme on social media – and at least they avoided Chelsea... 

NEWS Europa League quarter-finals draw in full: Arsenal handed horrible Napoli test

Arsenal have been slapped with a daunting Europa League quarter-final tie against Napoli, for what was arguably the second-toughest draw they could have received.

Although the Gunners will have been pleased to avoid Chelsea at this early stage – and now can't meet them until the final – Unai Emery's side know they face a good fight against the side currently second in Serie A (albeit just the 18 points behind leaders Juventus). 

The two sides have only ever faced each other twice, back in the 2013/14 Champions League group stage when each team took a 2-0 win from their respective home matches. 

Given the above, however, the general mood of Arsenal Twitter is actually positive – perhaps not so surprising with Europa specialist Emery at the helm. 

Knowing that they have a terrific chance of going further than last season's semi-final run, here's what Gunners around the globe had to say... (Unlike opposition fans, we hasten to add.)