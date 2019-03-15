"We were going to have to play them at some point..." – Arsenal fans upbeat despite daunting draw

NEWS Europa League quarter-finals draw in full: Arsenal handed horrible Napoli test

Arsenal have been slapped with a daunting Europa League quarter-final tie against Napoli, for what was arguably the second-toughest draw they could have received.

Although the Gunners will have been pleased to avoid Chelsea at this early stage – and now can't meet them until the final – Unai Emery's side know they face a good fight against the side currently second in Serie A (albeit just the 18 points behind leaders Juventus).

The two sides have only ever faced each other twice, back in the 2013/14 Champions League group stage when each team took a 2-0 win from their respective home matches.

Given the above, however, the general mood of Arsenal Twitter is actually positive – perhaps not so surprising with Europa specialist Emery at the helm.

Knowing that they have a terrific chance of going further than last season's semi-final run, here's what Gunners around the globe had to say... (Unlike opposition fans, we hasten to add.)

Tough draw, but I’m not convinced any team that’s left is better then us when we’re healthy and the form we’re currently in. That being said, the first leg is a must win game, Napoli is a tough place to go to and get a result #Arsenal#EuropaLeague— zoran maletic (@zoranmaletic) March 15, 2019

To win the tournament, meant we was always going to have to play either Chelsea or Napoli (or both) at some point. I say, fear no one.. #Arsenal#AFC#EuropaLeague— Mr Fane (@MrFane87) March 15, 2019

To be the best you have to beat the best. #arsenal#EuropaLeague#napoli— martin mead (@arsenalman2013) March 15, 2019

Bring it on! Gotta play them at some point. #Arsenal— Sam Brennan (@MrBrennan1) March 15, 2019

Arsenal vs SSC Napoli. Pretty difficult but we can do it. First leg at home now, what a stupid rule. Let’s hope we can turn it on at the Emirates. #UEL#UELDraw#arsenal— Humayd Haider (@HumaydHaider) March 15, 2019

So we play @en_sscnapoli

How typical.

Toughest route to the final.

Still, believe in our boys. #Arsenal— Anurag (@AnuragGOfficial) March 15, 2019