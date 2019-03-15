Europa League quarter-finals draw in full: Arsenal handed horrible Napoli test
By Joe Brewin
Arsenal will face Napoli in the quarter-finals of this season's Europa League.
The Gunners overturned a 3-1 first-leg defeat against Rennes to make it this far, triumphing 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.
Napoli beat Red Bull Salzburg 3-0 in their first leg before losing 3-1 in the second, but in reality, the Italians were perhaps the one side other than Chelsea that Unai Emery's men wanted to avoid.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have been rewarded for their 8-0 aggregate honking of Dynamo Kiev with a clash against Sevilla's late victors, Slavia Prague.
Prague were heading out on away goals against their La Liga opponents, but netted a dramatic 119th-minute winner via Ibrahim Benjamin Traoré in a 4-3 thriller.
Draw in full
Napoli vs Arsenal
Villarreal vs Valencia
Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Slavia Prague vs Chelsea
Semi-final route
Napoli OR Arsenal vs Villarreal OR Valencia
Benfica OR Eintracht Frankfurt vs Slavia Prague OR Chelsea
