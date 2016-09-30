We will get much better, Guardiola warns rivals

Pep Guardiola has warned the rest of the Premier League his Manchester City team is only going to get better and that he is open to staying beyond the three years in his contract.

The Spaniard has taken England by storm since his close-season arrival, with City winning all six of his Premier League games in charge, including a 2-1 win at Old Trafford against bitter rivals Manchester United.

Guardiola is adamant this is only the start, however, recalling his respective spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich as proof that City are going to be far superior in his third season in charge, as long as he is given the time to keep his promise.

"In my third year here our game will be much, much better than now, believe me," he told reporters.

"We won a lot of games now for our enthusiasm – a new coach, we are new and we win a lot of games like that. But to create something stable – less running, more stable, more chance to create – you need time.

"In my first year in Barcelona we won everything, but in my fourth year we played better. In my third year in Munich it was much better than the first year, no doubt about that.

"I am pretty sure that in my second and third years here we will be better than now.

"In terms of results it is almost perfect, but the way we play we need time. When we won, six, seven, eight games in a row, the people and you [the media] talk about four titles in one season. How many times have people in England won the four titles? Zero.

"In my first year it is so difficult. But next year and in my last period here our football will be better than now.

"But that happens with all the trainers in the world. The problem for coaches is we don't have time, that is the big problem that we have.

"In the second year, enthusiasm is gone – we are tired of each other. Now is the time you are creating something that is stable, working for tomorrow and working for the future."