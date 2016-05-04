We will leave our soul in the final - Ramos

Sergio Ramos warned Atletico Madrid to expect to face a determined Real Madrid side when the city rivals clash in a Champions League final for the second time in three seasons.

Madrid reached the San Siro showpiece after securing a 1-0 win over Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday.

Gareth Bale's deflected cross off Fernando in the 20th minute was the only goal of the tie, seeing Zinedine Zidane's men advance to Milan on May 28.

The Spanish giants will come up against Atletico in a repeat of the 2014 final, where a 4-1 extra-time win saw Madrid secure a record 10th European crown.

Reflecting on the City game, Ramos said: "There are sometimes easier games and others harder, but the Champions League always requires enormous concentration.

"We were on top of it and what we had is we knew we had to end up with a goal. We've eliminated City, despite many saying they were a difficult rival.

"Now we can say we are in the final, in a season that has been difficult, but the work and union of the team has meant we are in two finals in three years.

"The team and the supporters deserve everything. We thank them because they have shown once again that they are an extra player for us.

"Now, we will leave our soul in the final of the Champions League."