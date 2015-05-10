'We will suffer in Munich' - Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said he is still preparing for a tough 90 minutes, despite his side's significant lead in their UEFA Champions League semi-final with Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants are in a rut, going scoreless in their past three fixtures - all losses - heading into their second leg against Barca at the Allianz Arena, a tie in which they trail 3-0.

Bayern lost 1-0 at home to Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, but Luis Enrique said - despite not watching the match - the German champions still showed their qualities after losing Pepe Reina to an early red card.

"They played more than 70 minutes of the game with one player fewer, but they had the 80 per cent of the possession. Finally they lost, but I didn't see the game," the Barca boss said, after seeing his side go four points clear in La Liga.

Luis Enrique said Bayern's significant deficit does not ensure Tuesday's fixture will be stress-free for the Catalan club.

"I know we will suffer in Munich," he said.

"I have no doubt about that and neither do my players, because they are a strong rival.

"It looks like it is difficult for them to win the semi-finals, but they could do it against Porto in the quarters.

"So we cannot think it will be easy to progress through.

"It is a game we want to win, we will compete, we will have to defend and it will be difficult against Bayern."