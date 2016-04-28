Weah to run for president of Liberia

Former Liberia international George Weah has announced he will run for president of Liberia for the second time.

Weah, formerly of Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Chelsea, said he had the "vision" to transform the African nation.

The 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year has been heavily involved in politics since returning to Liberia after ending his professional career at Al-Jazira in 2003.

While announcing his intention to run for president, Weah - a three-time African Footballer of the Year - addressed a number of his supporters.

"Our gathering here today is about the future of our country and our people," the 49-year-old said.

"In the last ten years our people have continued to live in abject poverty, education a mess, health delivery system a disaster, electricity and pipe-borne water elusive.

"Like many of you, I have been a victim of poverty.

"There were times I didn't have school fees."

He has previously run for office, when he was defeated by current president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2005.

Sirleaf's second term in office ends in 2017 and under the country's constitution, she will not be able to run again.