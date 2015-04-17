Webb re-elected as CONCACAF president

Webb took over as president in 2012 and will continue in that role, with reports saying he was re-elected unopposed.

The 50-year-old from the Cayman Islands was delighted to be given the opportunity to continue as president.

"Thank you for allowing me to represent you for another term," Webb tweeted.

"I am sure that with your support this leadership will continue to advance the game. What is great for the game, must be great for all.

"Let's ensure that the game is bigger than any single one of us."