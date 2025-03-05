FIFA president Gianni Infantino announces groundbreaking change to World Cup 2026 final - but it could prove hugely controversial

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has never been far from controversy since replacing Sepp Blatter at the head of football's governing body in 2016 - and his latest plans for the 2026 World Cup likely won't go down well, either.

Since becoming FIFA president, Infantino has accepted Order of Friendship medal from Vladimir Putin, defended Qatar's human rights record and played a key role in ensuring Saudi Arabia became the hosts of the 2034 World Cup. He has also shamelessly had his own name engraved on the Club World Cup trophy.

Now, the Swiss-Italian administrator has announced a major change to the format of the 2026 World Cup final which is set to be hosted on July 19, 2026, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announces controversial change to 2026 World Cup final

The World Cup final will look a little different next year (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the first time in the World Cup's history, the final of the tournament will, rather fittingly, considering the location of the 2026 edition, stage a Super Bowl-style half-time show. Coldplay are set to help pick a list of artists to perform.

Half-time shows in the Super Bowl see the regular 15-minute interval during the NFL season extended to 30 minutes. It's unclear whether the World Cup 2026 final will follow suit, though considering FIFA's desire to American-ify the tournament, it certainly seems likely.

The MetLife stadium will host the final (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was my pleasure to speak with friends and colleagues attending the FIFA World Cup 26: FIFA Commercial & Media Partners Convention in Dallas, where we discussed some very exciting plans for the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup in 2026," Infantino said.

"I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world."

Infantino added: "We also spoke about how FIFA will takeover Times Square for the final weekend of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, during both the bronze final match and final.

"These will be two incredible matches, featuring some of the best players in the world, and what better way to celebrate them than in the historic Times Square in New York City.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with the World Cup trophy

"My thanks of course to Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and his incredible team, for helping us put together these amazing shows. I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalise the list of artists who will perform during the half time show, as well as at Times Square."

In FourFourTwo's view, this is just another poor decision taken by Infantino and FIFA to try and boost commercial activity. The World Cup final is the sport's showpiece event every four years, and no one wants it overshadowed by artists airing their grievances with others, a la Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Just stick to the football, please.