Saudi oil sponsorship: Why have more than 100 women's footballers opposed the deal?

FIFA's Saudi oil sponsorship has been opposed by more than 100 women's footballers in an open letter calling for the governing body to end the deal with company Aramco.

The deal, which was signed in April and is due to run for four years, means the company will have sponsorship rights to the 2027 women's World Cup, which players have called a "punch to the stomach".

Players from 24 nations signed the letter, which was addressed to president Gianni Infantino, including Netherlands and Manchester City forward Vivianne Miedema and England and Chelsea defender Niamh Charles.

Why do the players oppose the Saudi oil deal?

Sofie Junge Pedersen was one of the driving forces behind the open letter (Image credit: Mattia Pistoia - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

Aramco is 98.5 per cent owned by the Saudi state.

Players explain in the open letter that alleged human rights abuses, women's rights violations and laws against homosexuality in Saudi Arabia, and the fact the company is reportedly one of the worst corporate gas emitters in the world, as the reasons they do not want them as a sponsor.

The letter says: "We wish that all people in Saudi Arabia, including women and girls, receive access to and enjoyment from sport, whether as participants or fans. It is because we stand alongside the citizens of Saudi Arabia whose human rights are violated that we are speaking out. We don’t want to be part of covering up these violations."

This also comes after reports in late 2023 that Saudi Arabia wanted to host a future women's World Cup.

Many fans voiced concerns about the potential of the nation as a host, particularly as several women's footballers are openly gay. Homosexuality in Saudi Arabia is illegal.

It also emerged in 2023 that FIFA were going to introduce Visit Saudi as a sponsor for the women's World Cup later that year. Host nations Australia and New Zealand spoke out against the decision, as well as numerous players and Amnesty International.

The governing body then dropped the plan, which in FourFourTwo's view was the corrent decision, with president Infantino saying at the time: "At the end this discussion didn't lead into a contract."

Saudi Arabia have been accused of sportswashing over recent years with investment in various different sports across the globe.

What have players said?

Vivianne Miedema has signed the open letter (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Miedema has spoken strongly on the issue and even warned there could be boycotts to the 2027 tournament if the sponsorship is not revoked.

She told the BBC: "I think you've seen over the past couple of years that women's teams are not scared to stand up for what they believe in.

"You've seen boycotts from numerous teams, obviously recently, like with the America team, with the Canadian team, everyone is very open and willing to share their opinions.

"That shows you that going forward, there will be a lot of attention and there will definitely be things happening around the World Cup."

The open letter itself said: "This sponsorship is much worse than an own goal for football: FIFA might as well pour oil on the pitch and set it alight.

"Our job as professional players has been a dream for us and is a dream for the girls who will be the players of the future. We deserve so much better from our governing body than its allyship with this nightmare sponsor."

And Sofie Junge Pedersen, who was one of the driving forces behind the letter, said: "We would like FIFA to replace Saudi Aramco with other sponsors whose values align more with with gender equality, human rights and a safe planet for everyone.

"Then we also suggest that they create a committee with player representation who can be part of deciding which sponsors should be chosen [in the future]."

What have FIFA said?

The governing body has said: "Sponsorship revenues generated by FIFA are reinvested back into the game at all levels and investment in women's football continues to increase, including for the historic FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 and its groundbreaking new distribution model.

"As well as the increased support for teams at the tournament last year, FIFA’s updated Women’s Football Strategy for 2023-2027 further highlights how commercial revenues are reinvested back into the development of the women’s game."