Inaugural Marta Award won by... Marta

Brazilian forward Marta has won an inaugural award that is named after herself. The FIFA Marta Award was introduced to The Best FIFA Football Awards this year in order to recognise the best goal in women's football.

The award is similar to the FIFA Puskas Award, for the best goal in men’s football, which was won by Alejandro Garnacho this year for his bicycle kick against Everton in November 2023.

Last night at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony Marta collected the trophy for the accolade that is, somewhat bizarrely, named after herself.

Marta wins Marta Award for strike against Jamaica

Brazil's women Olympics 2024 squad celebrating Marta's goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marta’s award-winning goal was a stunning solo strike against Jamaica in June of this year. The Brazilian took the ball down neatly, rounded a player with a smart stepover and let fly from the edge of the box seeing her strike arrow into the top corner.

Marta retired from international football a few weeks later after the 2024 Olympic gold-medal match in which Brazil were defeated 1-0 by USA.

It had to be her...Marta wins the first-ever Marta Award! 🇧🇷💫December 17, 2024

The Brazilian forward has played for Orland Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League since 2017, but won her award for a goal whilst playing for a national side.

Marta has a whopping 119 goals for Brazil and is also the Women’s World Cup all-time top goal scorer with 17 goals.

Marta’s strike was voted for by fans and pundits alike, beating 10 other goals to the award.

Amongst the other strikes was Beth Mead’s curler against West Ham in November 2023.