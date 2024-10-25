Friday Football Quiz, episode 36: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Congratulations, another week done and dusted. Time to sit back, relax and well, delve into FourFourTwo's latest Friday treat.

This week's trivia includes questions on Kaka, Thierry Henry and Manchester United, but we may have also thrown a few curve balls in there to try and catch you out (early spoiler alert).

Feeling confident? Takeaway ordered? Kids just about entertained for the evening? Let's give it a go, shall we?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 35

You'll be happy to learn there are no points for completing this quiz in recording-breaking time, but if you fancy a race against the clock then do feel free (nobody is bothered).

We here at FourFourTwo will be more impressed if you manage to secure 20 out of 20 as we feel this week's quiz is for sure set to test your knowledge in all sorts of ways.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…

Good luck and off we go!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Did Zlatan Ibrahimovic say this or not?

Quiz! Can you name Liverpool's top 50 Premier League goalscorers?

Quiz! Can you guess 20 correct answers in our Who Has The Most quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every nation to reach a men's or women's World Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 50 biggest transfers ever in football?