We'd be one of the favourites if we beat Bayern - Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes getting past Bayern Munich would represent a significant step towards winning the Champions League.

Juve, last season's beaten finalists, were paired with Pep Guardiola's runaway Bundesliga leaders in Monday's last-16 draw in Nyon.

And although Allegri accepts the size of the task, he believes overcoming Guardiola's men would make them among the teams to watch in the competition.

"Bayern are one of the best teams in the world," he said. "Getting past them would make us one of the favourites for the Champions League.

"The game with Bayern is a long way off though. For now, we will focus on the more immediate future."

Next up for Juve is a Coppa Italia clash with city rivals Torino on Wednesday.

"We haven't won two [successive] Coppa Italia trophies since 1959/60 so it's a feat we are hoping to pull off," he added.

"Both of tomorrow's teams are in good shape and it's a one-off game so it will be very different from a Serie A encounter."

Allegri is expected to make a raft of changes with striker Paulo Dybala and veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon likely to be left out.

"Paulo could be rested, he has played a lot of games recently. Two from [Simone] Zaza, [Mario] Mandzukic and [Alvaro] Morata will play," he said.

"Hernanes has taken part in almost all the training sessions so we'll see if he's fit. Neto and Daniele Rugani will play. Juan Cuadrado did well against Fiorentina. If he doesn't start he'll be an important option off the bench."