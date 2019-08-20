Weimann a reluctant hero at Derby, says Bristol City boss Johnson

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson revealed how Andreas Weimann took no satisfaction from sending his former team Derby to defeat at Pride Park.

The Austrian opened the scoring, opting against a celebration, and was also involved in the second goal just before half-time.

Derby fell behind in the 16th minute when a mishit shot from Kasey Palmer, who had a spell on loan at Pride Park, fell to Weimann and he showed composure by side-stepping Kelle Roos to roll the ball home.

Tom Lawrence had a great chance to level, but his shot from eight yards was blocked by Daniel Bentley.

City struck again when Scott Malone gave the ball away, Jack Hunt’s pass was dummied by Weimann and Josh Brownhill fired in from 12 yards.

Derby had plenty of possession but created little until the 85th minute, when Jack Marriott turned and smashed a shot into the top corner from just inside the box, but City held on.

Johnson was delighted with the team performance and praised Weimann’s contribution.

“I think Andi will always get a good reception at whichever club he goes back to because he runs his heart out,” said Johnson.

“He must have run about 13 or 14 kilometres today and I think any fan will appreciate (that) when he puts on a shirt he runs himself into the ground.

“He got his just rewards today, although I don’t think he will take pride in it being Derby, because I think he’s got a lot of respect for Derby in the way we both talk about the club, because I was here for a short stint as well.

“I thought we controlled the game without the ball. Derby are a good side but I always felt we would be a threat on the counter and the boys worked like Trojans physically, mentally and put their bodies on the line.”

Derby boss Phillip Cocu reckoned his team paid for a slow start.

“It was a costly start to the game,” he commented.

“It was a bad start. I don’t like excuses and I don’t know why, because it was a full stadium, great atmosphere, fantastic pitch and after we concede a goal then I see a reaction.

“But I want to see this not as a reaction but from the start, in the same way with attitude, aggressiveness and pressing. Also, we couldn’t convert our chances, so you are chasing your opponent all the time.

“The second half was much better in the way we presented ourselves and we got back in the game and we were close to getting an equaliser, but we didn’t have the luck.”