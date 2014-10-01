Weimann: Benteke return has boosted Villa

The Belgium international is back in training having missed the last five months with an Achilles problem.

Benteke also scored for the club's Under-21 side on Monday, and Weimann is delighted to have the 23-year-old back.

"It's great to have Christian back with the group," the Austrian told Villa's official website.

"He came back into training a couple of weeks ago and that was a big lift for everybody, to have Christian fully involved again and training with the lads.

"He's made great progress to get back playing.

"He's a top-class centre-forward who brings pace, power and skill on to the pitch and he can score goals.

"Whenever it is that the manager brings him back in, it will be great for him and the team.

"I'm looking forward to him being back. I think we're all looking forward to that."