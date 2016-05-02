Welbeck a different animal again - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Danny Welbeck is like "a different animal" again after recovering from his lengthy injury lay-off.

Welbeck came off the bench to score the winner in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League victory over Norwich City and the England forward looks to be approaching full fitness after a knee problem that kept him out for nine months.

And Wenger feels the former Manchester United man will continue to improve before the end of the season.

"Welbeck came in and played very well [on his comeback], like the players who have been out for nine months always do," Wenger told reporters.

"You have to trust me on that, I know that well. After they come in they are super sharp and then after, against Crystal Palace, he had a very average game and looked a bit for one or two games that he paid for the physical energy he had given.

"So you let them rest one or two games and you bring them back in. Against Norwich, when he came on, you could see he is a different animal again."