Welbeck eager to kick on after Aston Villa win

The England striker scored twice as United coasted to a 3-0 Premier League triumph at Villa Park to ease the pressure on manager David Moyes.

United had slumped to defeats against Everton and Newcastle United in their last two top-flight games, but never looked back on Sunday after Welbeck scored twice in the space of three first-half minutes.

Tom Cleverley struck early in the second half to seal the points, yet Welbeck knows United now need to be more consistent if they are to close the 10-point gap to leaders Arsenal.

Welbeck told Sky Sports: "I think it was a good all-round team performance and everyone got together and played some good football.

"They were two good finishes and that's where I want to be, playing up top, but I'm just happy to play my part.

"Now we've set the platform and we really want to build on it."

Cleverley was relieved to end a 12-month goal drought in the Premier League and expressed satisfaction with his performance.

The midfielder said: "It plays on your mind as a midfielder when you're not scoring goals. I think there was a year's worth of celebrating when I scored.

"I think I passed the ball well and played well today."