Welbeck injury worsens

Danny Welbeck's extended injury lay-off is set to continue for the foreseeable future after Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed the England international's bone bruising had worsened.

Welbeck is expected to be out until February as a result, adding to Arsenal's injury woes as Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere also remain on the sidelines.

"Unfortunately he was injured at the end of April and we are now at the end of December and he is still not available because of a bone bruising," Wenger said.

"That deteriorated and it is a big blow to us. Especially now we cannot rotate."

Welbeck is yet to play this season.

Wilshere is another who has not played this season due to injury, but Wenger has projected a late January return for the midfielder.

The injuries mean Wenger has limited options for Monday's Premier League clash with Manchester City as they scrap for second place after Leicester City confirmed they would hold onto top spot with a 3-2 win over Everton on Saturday.