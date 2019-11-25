Welcome Jack But No Favours From Buddies

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin expects Hibernian boss Jack Ross will be afforded a warm welcome on his return to his former club on Tuesday night – but only until kick-off.

Ross spent almost two seasons in charge of the Buddies, leading them to the Championship title in 2018 before leaving for Sunderland.

He returns to Paisley for the rearranged Ladbrokes Premiership match as the new manager at Easter Road, looking to build on Saturday’s victory over Motherwell in his first match in charge.

But with St Mirren having lost only once at home all season, Goodwin insists any bonhomie towards Ross would end as soon as the match gets underway.

He said: “Jack coming back here adds to the occasion so we’re looking forward to it. He enjoyed some great achievements here during his time as manager so I’d imagine most of our fans will give him a nice welcome back before the game.

“But when the match starts that will all be forgotten about as the only thing that matters is us winning this game.

“Hibs had a good result at the weekend and there will be an air of positivity about them with Jack going in there. But we’ll set out to try to win the game like we always do.”

St Mirren extended their impressive home record on Saturday by coming from behind to defeat Ross County. Goodwin wants that run to continue.

He added: “Our home form has been outstanding. Saturday was only the second goal we’ve lost at home this season in six games.

“We spoke to the players at the start of the season about making this a difficult place for opposition players to come. And we’ve certainly done that in the early part of the season. If we can tidy up our away form then we’ll be a team to be reckoned with.”

Defender Sean McLoughlin and midfielder Sam Foley scored St Mirren’s goals versus County and the manager wants to see more of that to alleviate the pressure on the strikers.

He added: “Everyone talks about the centre-forwards when you’re not getting goals but it’s everyone across the board who has to chip in. We saw that on Saturday but we need more of that.”