Wenger: Arsenal are no longer a selling club

Arsenal are no longer a selling club and will look to build on their squad to close the gap to Premier League champions Chelsea next season, says Arsene Wenger.

Wenger has lost the likes of Robin van Persie, Samir Nasri, Cesc Fabregas and Gael Clichy to rivals across Europe in recent years, but Wenger is confident the tide is turning.

With three games of the season remaining, Wenger's side sit joint second with Manchester City - albeit some 13 behind Chelsea, who were crowned champions last weekend.

"It's not easy to produce quality every year," said Wenger. "We had to sell our best players for years but we have got over that hurdle.

"We have a squad of top quality. If we can strengthen our squad then of course we will do it."

And Wenger is confident his side, who face Swansea City on Monday, have already improved defensively, especially since their disappointing trip to South Wales in November.

"We were 1-0 up away and lost in the final part of the game," he said of the 2-1 defeat at the Liberty Stadium. "It was down to sloppy defending.

"We feel we have made progress in our consistency, quality and stability.

"Defensively we have been much stronger in the second half of the season, but we still have room for improvement."