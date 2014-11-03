Wenger: Arsenal injury problems easing

The Frenchman has seen his side make a mixed start to the campaign, with injuries to the likes of Olivier Giroud, Mathieu Debuchy and Mesut Ozil playing a part.

A recent upturn in form sees Arsenal head ino Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Anderlecht at the Emirates Stadium seeking a fourth consecutive win in all competitions.

And Wenger is set for a further boost with several of his injured players close to joining England winger Theo Walcott in making their returns to action.

"We had a lot of long-term injuries of course," he said. "We had Giroud, Theo, Debuchy, Ozil and David Ospina as well.

"Slowly all the long-term injuries are getting better and Theo Walcott is the first to come back. I believe there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Wenger confirmed he will once more be without Jack Wilshere. The England international was missing from Saturday's 3-0 win over Burnley with a knee injury and sits out on Tuesday through illness.

A victory over Anderlecht could secure Arsenal's place in the knockout stages, if Borussia Dortmund beat Galatasaray in Group D's other encounter.

However, after needing two late goals to see off Anderlecht 2-1 in the reverse fixture on October 22, Wenger is taking nothing for granted.

"We are at home and we have an opportunity to win the game," he added. "We are on a good run and we want to take advantage of that.

"We respect Anderlecht because they gave us a tough game. We had a little bit of a miraculous win because we needed to go until the last minute.

"We have been warned. We have learned a lot from the first game and we want to win at the Emirates now."