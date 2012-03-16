Wenger: Arsenal will not get complacent

The Gunners are on an impressive run of form, winning their last five league games, that has seen them come within touching distance of rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal have no distractions for the remainder of the season unlike their North London counterparts, who remain in the FA Cup ahead of Saturday’s encounter with Bolton Wanderers.

Wenger’s side face just three teams in the top half of the table – Everton, Manchester City and Chelsea – in the sprint to the finish line, but the Frenchman says the Gunners will be taking the remainder of the campaign one game at a time.



"[Sometimes] there are games that you think will be difficult, but they are slightly easier than expected, and sometimes the easy game is harder than expected," he told the club’s official website.

"You don't make any plans. The only thing we know is what is needed from us - to be at our best no matter what people say about the situation.

"[It is important] to keep your squad available and keep your spirit, togetherness and teamwork at a very high level. Also you must maintain belief and not tighten up. Be relaxed, focused and determined."

Arsenal's recent upturn in form has seen them pick up victories over Liverpool and Newcastle United, but Wenger is refusing to rule out a late surge from either of their rivals.

"Of course the most obvious battle is between Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal, but you have to wait two or three games," he added.

"There are 10 games to go, but three games ago we were 10 points behind Tottenham.

"Things can change quickly. You just want to be focused on your next game and give everything."