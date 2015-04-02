Wenger challenges Diaby to prove his worth

Diaby's time at Arsenal has been heavily disrupted by injuries, with the midfielder featuring in just 16 Premier League matches since the start of the 2011-12 campaign.

He has been limited to a solitary League Cup outing this term, having made only one substitute appearance in the previous season.

However, Wenger hinted that a new contract could yet be awarded to Diaby, whose current deal expires in June, if he is able to make an impression over the coming weeks.

"I had a chat with him and told him how I can envisage the future," said the Arsenal manager.

"He has to make a decision. Of course he understands completely that he has to perform and to show that he can be present in a consistent way.

"I will see where we go from there. I wouldn't like to go into details, we have to meet again to see where we go from what I told him.

"It has to be linked a little bit with his presence."