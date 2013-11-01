Wenger confident Giroud can overshadow Suarez

The Emirates Stadium outfit had two failed bids for the Uruguay international in the close-season, after Suarez publicly announced his intention to leave Anfield.

The second bid of £40million and one pound sparked a disagreement between Suarez and Liverpool, as the 26-year-old felt it triggered a clause allowing him to speak to Arsenal.

However, Liverpool refused to relent and the forward remained at Anfield, going on to score six goals in five games so far this term.

But Wenger insists he has no regrets on missing out on the mercurial talent, and believes Giroud - who has five Premier League goals this season - could be the difference maker when the table-toppers welcome third place Liverpool.

"If some clubs were interested in buying him (Suarez) it's because he was playing quite well," he said.

"He plays for Liverpool tomorrow. At the moment he's doing very well.

"What's important for me are the players who play for Arsenal. I'm not focused on (Suarez) now, 24 hours before the game.

"I believe that Giroud has proven since the start of the season that he's an exceptional striker and I'm convinced that he'll be up for it.

"They have different styles. Giroud is a real centre forward who uses his power - he's really central. Suarez is more a player who goes on the flanks and is more a dribbler."

While Wenger insists he is not focused on Suarez, Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta stated his admiration for the former Ajax man.

"He is a tremendous player," he commented. "And he has shown a lot of character to get back after getting really criticised and on the front pages a lot.

"He has gone on to produce some great performances and his goal scoring record is amazing.

"It was very difficult for him because he had a lot of people against him and he was under massive pressure. Last summer when everyone thought he was leaving, he still came back and put in some great performances."