Wenger could be tempted by an international offer, says ex-assistant

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could be tempted by the lure of an international job, according to his former Monaco assistant Jean Petit.

Ex-France international Petit worked with Wenger between 1987 and 1994, winning the Ligue 1 title in their first season together.

The latter has gone on to enjoy a successful 20-year managerial career with Arsenal, but, with his contract set to expire in June and Sam Allardyce leaving his post as England manager this week, Wenger has again been linked with the role.

However, Petit believes that job would be just one of a number of options open to the Gunners boss.

"I think he would be interested if Didier [Deschamps] quits [as France manager]," he told Omnisport.

"He could go to Germany because he speaks German fluently. Bayern Munich wanted him [when he was at Monaco]. He has a name. All the clubs in Germany, England or France with PSG would want him.

"Maybe the French team. But he could also manage the English national team - who knows - to finish [his career] with a national team. It could interest him."

While Wenger has stayed at Arsenal despite enduring a somewhat rocky relationship with the club's supporters in recent years, Petit adds that the three-time Premier League winner would have no problem leaving Emirates Stadium.

"At Arsenal, if he is still there, it's because Arsenal are afraid to let him leave more than him fearing to leave Arsenal," he added.