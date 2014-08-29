Wenger coy over new Arsenal signings

Wenger has been linked with moves for Monaco striker Radamel Falcao and Paris Saint-Germain's teenage midfielder Adrien Rabiot ahead of Monday's deadline.

The Frenchman had said that he will not sign a striker after Olivier Giroud suffered a broken tibia that is set to rule him out until next year.

However, the Arsenal boss hinted on Friday that he is ready to move into the transfer market, but was coy over potential new additions.

"You (the media) have decided that I have to buy strikers - I have not necessarily decided that! I promise you that if we sign somebody, we'll inform you," he said.

"I will be actively involved but on the last day of the window. I will, of course, be on alert until the last minute of the transfer deadline.

"We have shown in the last two seasons that if there are [players to buy], we will do it."

When asked about a move for Rabiot, Wenger replied: ""I'll put one answer. I'm not telling you."

The wily Wenger revealed the difficulty in securing a deal late in the transfer window and is braced for another game of "poker".

"It's harder to buy top, top, top players, yes," the former Monaco coach said. "Many clubs are on the market and everybody knows each other.

"The last few days are poker games. There's a lot of lies there in the few days, everybody is interested in the same player even if you're the only one who wants the player."