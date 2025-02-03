Arsenal turn attention to star playmaker as striker interest cools: report

Arsenal look to have cooled their interest in signing a new striker before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, with their sights now set on bringing in a new midfielder.

It's been an extremely quiet transfer window for Arsenal this winter, with Marquinhos' return from loan at Fluminense the only notable piece of action to happen at the Emirates. That's not to say the Gunners haven't been busy attempting to conclude deals but, for now, it seems Mikel Arteta will have to settle with the squad he has for the remainder of the season.

That's despite a large section of the fanbase and pundits calling for the club to sign a new striker in order to try and close the gap in the Premier League to Liverpool, which currently stands at six points though with the Reds having a game in hand on their rivals.

Arsenal no longer interested in signing a striker

Arsenal offered considerably less than what Villa wanted for Watkins (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal learned early in the window that RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko wouldn't be available this winter, but with Mathys Tel joining Tottenham and Aston Villa wanting at least £60m for Ollie Watkins - £20m more than Arsenal initially offered for the England striker - the Gunners look set to continue with Kai Havertz as a No.9 for the remainder of 2024/25.

Indeed, after winning 5-1 against Manchester City on Sunday, the Arsenal hierarchy are seemingly happy with Mikel Arteta's forward options.

Havertz looks set to continue as the side's main striker (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Arsenal are interested in signing Como midfielder Nico Paz, with the Argentine having impressed under Cesc Fabregas in Serie A this term. The report suggests that this would be a deal for the future, however, with Arsenal planning ahead to the summer transfer window.

The Gunners will face stiff competition from Real Madrid for Paz, with Los Blancos retaining a reported €9m buyback option for the midfielder. Even if they don't want the midfielder, bringing him back to the Bernabeu before selling on at a higher price would make sound financial sense from the Spanish giants.

Como, though, are keen on keeping the 20-year-old in Italy for as long as possible, with his creativity from attacking midfield helping him register five goals and four assists in the Italian top flight this term.

“They [Paz’s family] are very happy, they thank us for all this, and it is a great pleasure for us to have him here," Fabregas said when discussing Paz's future. "Nico is our brand, and we want him to continue with us for many years to come.”

Nico Paz has impressed for Como in Serie A this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal should certainly look at future signings, but midfield is arguably the position they need reinforcements in the least. Instead, forwards are of paramount importance, and their rout over Manchester City shouldn't blindside the board into thinking otherwise.

Paz is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt. Arsenal are in League Cup action on Wednesday against Newcastle.