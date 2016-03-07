Wenger criticism appalling and ridiculous, says FA Cup rival Bruce

Hull City manager Steve Bruce launched a staunch defence of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger ahead of the two teams' FA Cup fifth-round replay on Tuesday.

The Gunners boss has come under fresh criticism after a five-match winless run in all competitions left their hopes of winning the Premier League and Champions League hanging by a thread.

But Bruce does not believe Wenger gets anywhere near enough credit for the work he does at Arsenal and slammed those calling for him to be replaced at Emirates Stadium.

"They have had a bit of criticism which I find ridiculous but then again it's part and parcel as a football manager at the moment," he said.

"How anybody can criticise him is beyond me with what he's achieved and what he's done.

"From inside the game you're not going to hear people criticise Arsene Wenger because when you are in management as long as he's done and what he's been able to get at Arsenal then who is anybody to criticise him?

"I find that really appalling. He's built a fantastic squad - he's helped finance it, he's had to sell players. He's never been able to really compete at the top level like anybody else has at a top club yet has kept them in the top four for 17 or 18 years.

"For me you only get one thing, which is respect. He deserves a bit more than what he gets dished out considering what he's achieved.

"It's very difficult to win a title. Manchester United went 20-odd years before they won 10 of them. With the emergence of Chelsea and Manchester City over the last decade then it is very, very difficult - it doesn't just come as easy than what it used to."