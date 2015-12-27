Wenger expects 'very strong' Arsenal response

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is confident his players will produce a positive response when they face AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

The Gunners failed to take advantage of Leicester City's defeat at Liverpool in order to move top of the Premier League as they went down to a shock 4-0 loss at Southampton on Boxing Day.

But Wenger thinks Arsenal will make a prompt improvement when they return to action against Eddie Howe's in-form Bournemouth, who are unbeaten in six league matches.

"We are in a job where we have to respond, we want to respond from disappointment," Wenger said.

"Unfortunately there is no possible career without disappointment. Nobody, not even the best players in the world can have that.

"So it is down to how you respond and I trust my players to respond in a very strong way on Monday.

"What I say to my players is between my players and myself. These players have fantastic spirit and they will show that."

Despite the heavy defeat to Southampton, Wenger does not believe instantly delving into the transfer market in January would be wise solution.

The Frenchman added: "Look - that is always the question. I think we have many players who are injured and will come back soon.

"So buy, buy, buy, buy is always the solution that people see. It is true that we could not score [against Southampton], but we conceded goals and we have enough defenders."