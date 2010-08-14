Wenger extends Arsenal stay

"My heart belongs to Arsenal and my desire is to see this team win silverware," the Frenchman told Arsenal's website on Saturday.

"My commitment and drive are as strong and fresh as ever. I feel my personal position is that I am as motivated as ever, if not more," he said ahead of his team's opening league match of the season away to Liverpool on Sunday.

"I have the trust from my board and hopefully of the fans as well and also from the players," added the 60-year-old, who will be embarking on his 15th campaign in charge.

Earlier this month Wenger told the Observer newspaper that "if I extend my contract, it means I will finish my career at club level at Arsenal."

As the club's longest serving manager, he has won three Premier League titles and led them through an undefeated league season, but is under pressure from some fans after five campaigns without a trophy.

"I feel that we have not won for a few years now and it is important to get back to winning trophies.

"We maintained the club at the top level but we want to get to the next step, to win trophies and to win the title and the Champions League of course," Wenger said.

ARSENAL FLAIR

Wenger steered Arsenal to the Champions League final in 2006 where they lost to Barcelona, and their last trophy was the 2005 FA Cup, the fourth of the Frenchman's reign.

He won the FA Cup and League Double in his first full season, then in 2003/04 his "Invincibles" side finished the League season unbeaten.

Since then Wenger has set about constructing a team renowned for its flair and attacking style as well as promoting youth but so far they have lacked big successes.

Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, captain at just 23, recently committed to Arsenal after speculation he would move to Barcelona.

Playmaker Fabregas will be central to the club's hopes this year and Wenger believes success is near.

"Trust me, they are ready to deliver," he said, a view shared by chairman Peter Hill-Wood.

"The exciting and compelling football we play under his stewardship is admired the world over. We believe the young, exciting team he has nurtured over the past five years will reward his and the fans' patience with silverware," Hill-Wood told the website.

