Wenger: Fabregas is going nowhere

Barca have openly courted the 23-year-old and according to media reports in Britain and Spain made a 29 million pounds bid last month to take the World Cup winner back to the Nou Camp where he played as a youth.

After Spain were crowned world champions earlier this month, Fabregas's celebrating team-mates forced a Barcelona shirt over his shoulders on their return home but that looks to be as close as he will get to wearing one in the forseeable future.

"It is only noise. In our job we have to deal with what we can master. What we cannot influence is not to worry about," Wenger told Arsenal's website.

"He is a very important player for us, he is our captain and we have worked very hard (for him) to be the future of our team and that is why we are always adamant about not letting him go."

Fabregas has five years left on his contract and Arsenal have refused to open any negotiations with Barca over a sale.

He joined the Premier League club as a 16-year-old in 2003 and has made a total of 267 appearances scoring 48 goals.

