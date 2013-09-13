Wenger future depends on success this season

Wenger's contract at Arsenal will expire at the end of the 2013/14 season and the 63-year-old Frenchman, who first signed for the London-based English Premier League club in 1996, believes his team must achieve success or he may be out of a job.

While Wenger spoke of his future at Arsenal based on whether or not he would want to stay, rather than alluding to the possibility of being sacked, the veteran manager made a clear correlation between success this season and his future at the Emirates.

Arsenal have not won a trophy in the eight seasons since they claimed the 2005 FA Cup.

Wenger claimed there were no negotiations scheduled to talk about an extension to his contract.

"No, there's no need to plan," Wenger said.

"I said many times that I want to do well for this club.

"At the end I will sit down and think how well I have done with the team I had, and that has to be sufficient for me to decide yes or no."

When asked to clarify whether that meant his future would hinge on how well Arsenal does this season, Wenger replied: "That's of course one of the main judgements you can have about the manager, is how well he does with his team."