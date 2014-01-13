Wenger: Giroud return for Arsenal important

Giroud, who has eight Premier League goals this season, is yet to feature this year after picking up an ankle injury against Newcastle United in December.

With Theo Walcott likely to be out for the remainder of the season, Wenger has seen his firepower up front reduced, although the likely return of Giroud for Monday's trip to Aston Villa has been heralded as a major boost.

"People want always new names, but what is important for us is that Giroud is back," Wenger said.

"He was a bit tired recently, but now he is refreshed and I am sure he will have a major impact on the second part of the season.

"Giroud has qualities that the rest of the squad has not got, he always gives us that strength."

Wenger's search for a striker in the close season proved largely unsuccessful, with Arsenal failing to land Liverpool's Luis Suarez before eventually capturing playmaker Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid.

Despite their search for a forward, Wenger insists Giroud was always in his plans for the current season.

"I looked for a striker last summer that could play with Giroud and without Giroud," he added.

"In my mind, it was not absolutely to replace Giroud, it was to play with or without him. After, we took Ozil, who is a bit off-the-striker. But we could have taken someone who plays up front and (can) play in a 4-4-2."