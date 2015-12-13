Wenger: Giroud is at the top of his game

Olivier Giroud is at the top of his game and is continuing to improve, according to Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger.

The striker scored his 50th Premier League goal in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, making it six strikes in his last six outings in all competitions.

Wenger believes Giroud is proving his critics wrong and says he forms an important part of the team.

"He is at the top of his game. He is questioned sometimes, but finally the numbers get people to realise he is a good player," he said.

"He has improved technically, his link play is better and when we have the option to go for long balls he is always a very interesting option.

"[Criticisms may be because] he doesn't have electric pace, he prefers to play with his back to goal and bring others in, so he's maybe not spectacular individually.

"But he's very efficient and an important player for the team."

Wenger's side entertain Manchester City in their next Premier League outing, but the Frenchman is unsure if Alexis Sanchez will recover from a hamstring injury in time to feature.

"I think the closest to have a chance is Sanchez. Medically, we think he will not be ready, but Sanchez being Sanchez, you never know," he added.

"It's a big game. We want to beat City at home. We have eight days to prepare and it will be an interesting one, but we can at least recover first and prepare well."