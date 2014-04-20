Wenger hails Arsenal display at Hull

Two goals from Lukas Podolski and one from Aaron Ramsey were enough to seal victory for Arsenal and keep them on target to clinch fourth place in the Premier League.

Arsenal converted three of their six chances on target at the KC Stadium to leave Wenger purring over his side's attacking performance.

"We looked dangerous to score goals again," Wenger enthused to Sky Sports.

"We had a few away games where we looked toothless but our combination game and speed was back.

"We looked like that we can score.

"In the Premier League you're always a bit apprehensive before every game, you want your team to perform as well as they can."

Arsenal's overall display pleased the Frenchman, with the second half particularly impressing the 64-year-old.

"We kept a clean sheet and scored three goals, I think overall the performance was good," he added.

"We were tested in the first half, (it was) a very physical game but we responded we great movement and scored.

"The second half we controlled well, (and) overall it was a convincing win."