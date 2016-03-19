Wenger hails 'intelligent' Iwobi

Arsene Wenger has taken the time to praise Alex Iwobi in the aftermath of Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday.

The Nigeria international found the net shortly before the interval for his first goal at senior level after Danny Welbeck had opened the scoring.

Iwobi continued to look dangerous throughout the game and Wenger was impressed with the 19-year-old's performance at Goodison Park.

"Alex is an intelligent boy who loves football," said the Arsenal boss.

"He is very passionate about the game, keen to learn and very humble as well.

"He is 19 years old and has been at our club since the age of eight. I took him with us in pre-season and I liked what he did.

"After that he has improved very quickly. He did very well. I integrated him and played him."

Arsenal put in a strong display and Wenger was delighted to see his team get things right.

"I believe we have a game based on movement, mobility, technical level and attacking football," he added.

"We have to get the balance right. Sometimes it is not right. Let us not forget some players were out for the whole season basically.

"Welbeck is only just coming back, Iwobi is just coming into the side. [Mohamed] Elneny is giving us good balance. We just bought him in January."

Arsenal lost Mesut Ozil to injury late in the game, but Wenger is hopeful the Germany international's injury is nothing serious.

"Mesut went off with ankle problem, but it looks more a kick than a ligament problem," the Frenchman stressed.