Wenger: I don't plan to retire

Arsene Wenger has no plans to follow iconic manager Alex Ferguson into retirement, with the Arsenal boss in no hurry to relinquish his role.

Wenger, 65, has transformed Arsenal since swapping Japan's Nagoya for London in 1996, guiding the club to three Premier League titles, five FA Cups and five Community Shields.

Ferguson was 71 years old when he retired as Manchester United manager in 2012-13 after 26 years in charge, which included 13 league trophies, two UEFA Champions League crowns and five FA Cup titles.

And while Wenger opened up about what he might do when he eventually retires, the Frenchman is going nowhere fast.

"Sometimes I think, 'What is he [Alex Ferguson] doing all day?' But he looks very happy in his retirement," Wenger said ahead of Sunday's trip to United, which pits third versus fourth.

"He is lucky because he is interested in horses as well. When he gets up in the morning, he can go to horses, practice or training."

Wenger added: "What would I do if I was retired? I love horses as well but I don't go to races.

"I like to ride horses because I was once a farmer but my back would not take riding anymore. Maybe I will just watch a lot of football matches when I retire."