Wenger: I look like a constipated person as Arsenal manager

Arsene Wenger insists he does have a lighter side, despite often appearing stern and serious in his role as Arsenal manager.

The 66-year-old has been in charge of the Gunners since 1996 and has been known for his intense rivalries with the likes of Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho.

But Wenger has insisted he is more jovial away from work than the image he projects when coping with the stress of managing Arsenal in the Premier League.

"With my job, I am often stressed, so I might appear a bit like a constipated person," he told Le Parisien.

"But it is true [that I have a sense of humour], it is an aspect of my personality that people do not know about.

"I like to laugh when I am with my friends and to let my humorous side reign free, something that I obviously cannot do in front of the media.

"You know that you can quickly cause irreparable damage when you have my job. I am more interested in controlling that."

Wenger reflected fondly on his past battles with Ferguson, but was less eager to discuss the challenge of competing with Chelsea boss Mourinho.

"We went up against each other quite often when he [Ferguson] was still a manager, but the intensity of the battle has left respect and it is always a pleasure to see him again," said the Frenchman.

Asked about his relationship with Mourinho, he said: "I would prefer not to talk about it."

Wenger also reiterated it was hard to see him working anywhere else when he finishes up as Arsenal boss.

He continued: "It seems to me that it would be difficult, I am 66 and I still have a year and a half left on my contract.

"I will see what happens after. One small step after the other, it is more like that for me at the moment."