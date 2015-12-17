Wenger 'open-minded' on Arsenal January signings

Arsene Wenger is "open-minded" regarding the possibility of adding to his squad in the January transfer window.

Arsenal's injury problems have worsened in recent weeks, with Alexis Sanchez, Santi Cazorla and Francis Coquelin among those to join long-term absentees Danny Welbeck, Jack Wilshere and Tomas Rosicky.

Wenger concedes he is "short" on options at present and will look to take advantage of any potential deals when the transfer window opens in 15 days.

"We are open-minded and not the only ones that can decide on the speed of transfers," Wenger said. "We have to adapt to availabilities, but we are open to do something because we are short."

One man who has excelled despite Arsenal's persistent injury problems is playmaker Mesut Ozil and Wenger has described the Germany international's progress at the Emirates Stadium as "absolutely unbelievable".

"Ozil is the main provider in the team and the league, 13 assists. Players who can make you score are very difficult to find and have something special," the Frenchman said.

"But people forget that he is an exceptional fighter as he runs much more and has added runs into the box now. He has become an absolutely unbelievable player."

Arsenal take on Manchester City on Monday knowing that a win would take them above Leicester City at the top of the table should Cladio Ranieri's side fail to beat Everton.

Wenger believes Leicester – along with the Gunners – have to be considered candidates to take Chelsea's Premier League crown away from Stamford Bridge, though he says talk of a relegation battle for Jose Mourinho's side is nonsense.

"I have always taken Leicester seriously, but when we won 5-2 over there no one took our performance that seriously," he said, before adding of Chelsea: "No [they are not in danger of the drop] because of the quality of their team. If you ask me objectively I say no chance. They are going through a difficult spell, but they are not in a relegation battle."

Arsenal face holders Barcelona in the Champions League last 16 and Wenger has vowed to attempt to "put things right" after two previous defeats to the Catalan giants in the knockouts.

"We played against Barcelona with top teams, but were very inexperienced and very young," he added. "It was always very tight. We were sometimes unlucky as well. I do not forget that, we have the chance to put things right and I will focus on that."