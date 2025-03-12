'Top managers don’t make that same mistake two seasons running. That is completely unacceptable': Mikel Arteta lambasted by former captain for huge Arsenal error

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January

Arsenal have been lambasted for their transfer shortcomings in the January window.

The Gunners, who are heading for yet another second-placed finish this season, have fallen behind Premier League leaders Liverpool by a margin of 15 points in recent weeks, after injuries have hit in abundance.

That being said, results have also been lacklustre, none more so than their recent 1-1 draw with Manchester United and a 0-0 stalemate against Nottingham Forest. But could Mikel Arteta have done anything differently?

Mikel Arteta slammed by former Arsenal captain for his naive transfers

Arsenal could be heading for yet another trophyless season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Injuries to Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus haven't helped Arsenal, but it is their business during the Winter window which has continued to draw criticism.

Rumours suggest the Gunners will bring in a new centre forward during the Summer as the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins are just some of the names suggested.

Alexander Isak is known to be Arsenal's biggest transfer target (Image credit: Future)

"Signing a striker seems to be a blind spot for Arteta," said former captain William Gallas, when speaking to Prime Casino.

"That’s why Arsenal have finished second for two seasons running, and it will be an unwelcome hattrick this season. Every season, you always want to bring in one or two players.

"You need to add strength to what you have, and you need to keep players sharp, that’s what competition does to a squad. Arsenal should have signed a big striker in the summer of 2023, but they didn’t.

"They should have signed one in the summer of 2024, but they didn’t. Top managers don’t make that same mistake two seasons running. That is completely unacceptable."

William Gallas has criticised Arsenal's shortcomings in the transfer window (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the Gunners have faltered in the second half of the season when things looked so promising early on.

Their decision to not sign a striker in January looks to be one perhaps they may live to regret, but was there going to be any stopping Liverpool this term? We think not.