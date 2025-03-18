Arsenal 'ready' to trigger Nico Williams' release clause, following talks: report

By published

Arsenal want Nico Williams to improve their attack, with the Euro 2024 star high on Mikel Arteta's list of priorities

Arsenal target Nico Williams
(Image credit: Future)

Arsenal are set to make Nico Williams their headline acquisition this summer.

The Gunners have struggled for goals in the second half of the season since losing Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz to hamstring injuries. Manager Mikel Arteta has been vocal about moving for a new forward and with outgoings expected over the summer, it feels inevitable that a new signing will join.

With Gabriel Jesus sidelined until the middle of next season through an ACL injury, Raheem Sterling to return from his loan to Chelsea and Leandro Trossard's future uncertain, Arsenal may well even sign two players in attacking areas.

Arsenal are closing in on signing Nico Williams

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now just has one more shot at silverware this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants impetus in attacking areas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nico Williams, ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-wingers in the world right now, has emerged over the last two years as one of Europe's outstanding forwards and is able to play on either flank.

Journalist Christian Falk and German outlet BILD have both covered the interest from Arsenal, with talks having taken place between the North Londoners and the Spanish international's camp.

Nico Williams left winger of Athletic Club and Spain during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Athletic Club and FC Viktoria Plzen at Estadio de San Mames on January 30, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain.

Nico Williams is one of the best players in the world (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An exclusive from CaughtOffside, meanwhile, states that Arsenal are “ready” to trigger the €58 million release clause that it would take to sign the 22-year-old.

Williams could well be used as an alternative to either Saka or Gabriel Martinelli, while his explosiveness would be welcome in transition. Cost, however, may be an issue.

According to player salary site, Capology, the Athletic Club graduate earns a base weekly wage of €200,000. This would put him in the upper echelons of Arsenal's salary structure – a bold move for a player unproven in the Premier League. The release clause, meanwhile, would have to be paid in full, rather than in instalments.

Arteta has opted against making such transfers in the past, too. In January 2022, the Gunners were extensively linked with Alexander Isak but shunned the chance to land the Swede for around £60 million from Athletic's rivals, Real Sociedad.

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring for Newcastle United against Liverpool in the 2025 League Cup final.

Could Arsenal repeat history with opting not to sign a player from a Basque outfit? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead, Arsenal signed the Premier League-proven Gabriel Jesus for considerably cheaper, allowing Newcastle United a free run at signing the recent League Cup hero for a club-record fee.

In FourFourTwo's view, Arteta may well repeat the same process this time.

Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth in action during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and AFC Bournemouth at Gtech Community Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Brentford, England.

(Image credit: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Though Williams would elevate Arsenal considerably, a player like Antoine Semenyo – who has similar traits – would be a far more likely buy for a fraction of the fee and wages.

Williams is worth €70m, as per Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Fulham on February 1 when Premier League action returns.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

More about stories
Alan Shearer could not hide his joy following Newcastle United&#039;s Carabao Cup success

'I must admit, I had a tear or two at the end when the final whistle went. Because I thought of my old man' Alan Shearer opens up on Newcastle United's joyous Carabao Cup success
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have been warned they have to stick to the facts

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher given stark warning over ongoing Manchester City case
Arda Kardzhali with Ian Wright inset

European football club hold minute’s silence for former player who’s STILL ALIVE
See more latest
Most Popular
Arda Kardzhali with Ian Wright inset
European football club hold minute’s silence for former player who’s STILL ALIVE
Enzo Maresca could be preparing to say goodbye to one forward this month
Chelsea to break the bank AGAIN with €180m Real Madrid duo now being eyed: report
Alan Shearer could not hide his joy following Newcastle United&#039;s Carabao Cup success
'I must admit, I had a tear or two at the end when the final whistle went. Because I thought of my old man' Alan Shearer opens up on Newcastle United's joyous Carabao Cup success
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have been warned they have to stick to the facts
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher given stark warning over ongoing Manchester City case
Rasmus Hojlund is struggling in front of goal
'I think obviously I’ve not been on top of my game as I wanted to. It’s not all about goals - I know I'm not the finished article, but I just want to keep going' Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund opens up on reason for recently-ended goal drought
Lois Openda of RB Leipzig celebrates with teammates after scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on March 15, 2025 in Leipzig, Germany.
'The first training session, I knew already that he's a good player. I'm speaking about potential: he has everything to be a world-class player' RB Leipzig man names the club's next superstar as the player that surprised him most after joining
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Michail Antonio of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Everton FC at London Stadium on November 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)
'I shattered my femur bone in four different places - but I'm three months ahead of schedule and have lifted 130kg on the leg': West Ham star Michail Antonio provides update on if he'll play again after breaking his leg in car crash
Newcastle United&#039;s English defender #33 Dan Burn celebrates with the trophy on the pitch after the English League Cup final football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on March 16, 2025. Newcastle won the game 2-1.
'He was at my foundation ball last Saturday and was drinking water all night because he had to leave early for the game on Monday' Alan Shearer on why Dan Burn deserves his England call-up
Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring for Newcastle United against Liverpool in the 2025 League Cup final.
Liverpool's Alexander Isak stance outlined as Reds prepared to shake-up forward line: report
England&#039;s German head coach Thomas Tuchel attends a press conference at Wembley in north London on March 14, 2025, as he announces his first squad ahead of world cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)
'I’m not a start-stop player – it is so hard for me to influence a match from the bench and then be on the bench again, and then two weeks later I start again': Thomas Tuchel reveals what England star told him following squad announcement