Arsenal 'ready' to trigger Nico Williams' release clause, following talks: report

Arsenal are set to make Nico Williams their headline acquisition this summer.

The Gunners have struggled for goals in the second half of the season since losing Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz to hamstring injuries. Manager Mikel Arteta has been vocal about moving for a new forward and with outgoings expected over the summer, it feels inevitable that a new signing will join.

With Gabriel Jesus sidelined until the middle of next season through an ACL injury, Raheem Sterling to return from his loan to Chelsea and Leandro Trossard's future uncertain, Arsenal may well even sign two players in attacking areas.

Arsenal are closing in on signing Nico Williams

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants impetus in attacking areas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nico Williams, ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-wingers in the world right now, has emerged over the last two years as one of Europe's outstanding forwards and is able to play on either flank.

Journalist Christian Falk and German outlet BILD have both covered the interest from Arsenal, with talks having taken place between the North Londoners and the Spanish international's camp.

Nico Williams is one of the best players in the world (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An exclusive from CaughtOffside, meanwhile, states that Arsenal are “ready” to trigger the €58 million release clause that it would take to sign the 22-year-old.

Williams could well be used as an alternative to either Saka or Gabriel Martinelli, while his explosiveness would be welcome in transition. Cost, however, may be an issue.

According to player salary site, Capology, the Athletic Club graduate earns a base weekly wage of €200,000. This would put him in the upper echelons of Arsenal's salary structure – a bold move for a player unproven in the Premier League. The release clause, meanwhile, would have to be paid in full, rather than in instalments.

Arteta has opted against making such transfers in the past, too. In January 2022, the Gunners were extensively linked with Alexander Isak but shunned the chance to land the Swede for around £60 million from Athletic's rivals, Real Sociedad.

Could Arsenal repeat history with opting not to sign a player from a Basque outfit? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead, Arsenal signed the Premier League-proven Gabriel Jesus for considerably cheaper, allowing Newcastle United a free run at signing the recent League Cup hero for a club-record fee.

In FourFourTwo's view, Arteta may well repeat the same process this time.

(Image credit: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Though Williams would elevate Arsenal considerably, a player like Antoine Semenyo – who has similar traits – would be a far more likely buy for a fraction of the fee and wages.

Williams is worth €70m, as per Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Fulham on February 1 when Premier League action returns.