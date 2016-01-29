Wenger opens up on Arsenal future

Arsene Wenger has made it clear that he is not open to managing another club when he leaves Arsenal, but is keen to remain active in the game in another role.

The Frenchman has been in charge or Arsenal since September 1996 and he is determined to end his reign on a high before moving into another role.

Wenger's deal expires at the end of next season - which will be his 21st in charge of Arsenal .

"There's 18 months left on my current contract, that's an eternity in football. I'm committed to this club and completely focused on doing well," he said at a news conference.

"I want to give absolutely everything until the end of the season. Then I want to go through the next season.

"I don't see myself managing another club. Not really, no. I completely commit to this club and I don't imagine managing anywhere else at the moment.

"Will I stop working once I stop managing on a competitive level? No. I will always try to work if I have hands and try to be useful at some stage and some level. Maybe it will be a different level but I will always work.

"I don't know whether that will be as a director of football. I could be managing kids, developing young players, it can be all kinds of roles.

"But I will not run for FIFA, you can count on that!"