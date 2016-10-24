Wenger: Perez needs to take chance

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Lucas Perez can become a great player for the club, but told the forward to take his chance.

The Spaniard has only made three Premier League appearances since making a reported £17million move from Deportivo La Coruna in August.

His only goals for the club came against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup, and he is set to get another chance against Reading on Tuesday.

Wenger is eager to see the 28-year-old take his opportunity when he gets it.

"He did extremely well against Ludogorets because he came on and gave two great goals," the Frenchman said.

"He was a bit like the rest of the team against Middlesbrough, in that he could not have as big an impact because the whole team was not functioning as well.

"I believe he has the potential to be a great player for us. In training he continues to show he has the potential to play, he now has to transfer that into the games.

"The more he does that - against Reading he will have an opportunity - the more we will be tempted to say, 'let's do it'."

Perez scored 17 LaLiga goals last season, and has admitted to expecting a more starring role at Arsenal.