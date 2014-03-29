Wenger pleased with response to 'nightmare'

Mathieu Flamini cancelled out David Silva's first-half strike to salvage a point for the London club against the Premier League title favourites at the Emirates Stadium.

And Wenger revealed his satisfaction with the way his squad has bounced back from a 6-0 drubbing at London rivals Chelsea last weekend and a 2-2 draw against Swansea City in midweek.

"We went through a nightmare last week and you could see with the 2-2 against Swansea the team was on the floor," he said. "Despite that, we responded very well today.

"We were a bit nervy at the start, but even at 1-0 down you could see the team was ready for a fight.

"We could have won it in the second half, but overall it was a game of quality between two good teams.

"With the players we have out, and what we have seen today, I think it is remarkable."

The result leaves Arsenal five points adrift of leaders Chelsea, and Wenger refused to rule out his side's chances of clawing their way back into the title race.

"We have to fight until the end of the season, because everybody can beat everybody," he added. "Mathematically, we are still in there, but it is not in our hands."